Students, teachers of Kaleo SHTS bear the brunt as contractor abandons science lab project

Regional News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: 3news

Since 2016, Kaleo Senior High Technical School (KASHTS) in the Upper West Region has lacked a functional science lab, severely impacting student performance.



The school, a pure science institution with 1,638 students, relies on an outdated 33-year-old lab.



A new lab construction, started in 2016, stalled in 2017 due to government payment delays, leaving it 90% complete.



The lack of a proper lab hampers science education and frustrates both students and teachers. They appeal to the government to prioritize and complete the project to enhance STEM education and academic excellence.