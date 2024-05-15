Surge in Ghanaian tourists to South Africa after visa waiver

General News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The recent removal of visa requirements between Ghana and South Africa has led to a significant increase in Ghanaian travelers visiting South Africa for business, leisure, and adventure.



Statistics South Africa (SSA) reported that over 7,904 Ghanaians entered South Africa in the first quarter of this year, marking a 249.4% increase compared to the same period in 2023.



The visa waiver, which allows citizens to travel freely between the two countries for up to 90 days, was implemented in November last year.



This move has not only boosted tourism but also strengthened economic ties between the two nations.



South Africa's Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, praised Ghana for its contribution to South Africa's tourism industry at the 2024 Africa’s Travel Indaba. She highlighted Ghana's exceptional growth in tourist arrivals, attributing it to the visa waiver scheme.



The data from SSA also showed that South Africa received a total of 2.4 million international tourists in the first quarter of 2024, with 1.8 million coming from the rest of the African continent.



Ghana's surge in arrivals is a testament to the success of the visa waiver in promoting travel and tourism between the two countries.



The Africa’s Travel Indaba, held in Durban, South Africa, showcased the continent's diverse tourism offerings.



The event brought together exhibitors from 26 African countries and over 1,100 buyers from 55 countries worldwide, highlighting the unlimited potential of African tourism.