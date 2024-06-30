Taxes: NPP is dedicated to easing the economic burdens on the youth – Ahiagbah

Politics of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communication Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), addressed a young Ghanaian's frustrations over high taxes and economic hardships.



The young man cited paying GHC 450,000 in taxes to import a luxury car, questioning why the government imposes such heavy taxes. Ahiagbah acknowledged the concerns and reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to reducing the tax burden.



He emphasized that over-taxation is counterproductive, encouraging tax evasion and hindering economic growth.



Ahiagbah highlighted the NPP’s 2016 proposal to shift from taxation to production and urged support for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who aims to simplify the tax system and eliminate certain crisis-induced taxes.