Teacher Laptop distribution ends in July

General News of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

As of June, the government has distributed 280,903 laptops to teachers nationwide, with 34,562 laptops still to be distributed by July 30, 2024.



Beneficiaries include 21,482 primary school teachers, 3,402 teachers on study leave, and 9,678 Ghana Education Service (GES) staff.



Launched in September 2021 by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the One Teacher One Laptop program aims to enhance education through ICT.



The government covers 70% of the laptop cost, with teachers paying the remaining 30%. Teacher unions have praised the initiative, highlighting its role in advancing ICT-based teaching and professional development.