You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948721
news

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

    

Source: 3news.com

Teachers who agree to serve in rural areas will be paid 20% of their salary as incentives – Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

teacher in a classroom teacher in a classroom

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has promised to incentivize teachers who accept rural postings with 20% of their salaries.

He also vowed to reduce government spending and minimize the number of ministers if elected president again.

Mahama reiterated his 24-hour economy idea, is aimed to create an enabling environment for businesses and institutions to operate 24/7.

This, he believed, will double and triple job opportunities, optimize service delivery, and generate decent jobs.

The 24-hour economy will also ensure 24-hour port, customs, DVLA, agro-processing, manufacturing, and construction services, among others.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment