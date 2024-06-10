Teachers who agree to serve in rural areas will be paid 20% of their salary as incentives – Mahama

Politics of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NDC flagbearer John Mahama has promised to incentivize teachers who accept rural postings with 20% of their salaries.



He also vowed to reduce government spending and minimize the number of ministers if elected president again.



Mahama reiterated his 24-hour economy idea, is aimed to create an enabling environment for businesses and institutions to operate 24/7.



This, he believed, will double and triple job opportunities, optimize service delivery, and generate decent jobs.



The 24-hour economy will also ensure 24-hour port, customs, DVLA, agro-processing, manufacturing, and construction services, among others.