Terlabi holds government accountable for Accra's flooding woes

General News of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government shoulders responsibility for Accra's recurrent flooding, asserts Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, the Ranking Member on the Environment, Science, and Technology Committee in Parliament.



Terlabi, representing Lower Manya Krobo, advocates for increased investment in storm drain construction to mitigate flooding in the capital.



His remarks come in the wake of severe flooding along the Mallam-Weija road on May 13, causing extensive traffic congestion persisting into the early hours of May 14.



In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Okletey Terlabi emphasized the need to safeguard vegetation in Accra to aid flood control efforts.



He criticized ongoing development activities between Achimota and the Aburi mountains, questioning their adherence to urban planning standards.