Thailand cancels controversial tourist tax amid opposition

The government is also extending visa stays for tourists, remote workers, students and retirees The government is also extending visa stays for tourists, remote workers, students and retirees

Thailand has scrapped the proposed 300 THB ($8.2) tourist tax, initially set for February 2023, following significant opposition from the private sector.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced on June 8 that the tax would be cancelled, suggesting that allowing more tourists without additional fees would boost spending on shopping and other activities, ultimately benefiting the economy more.

