There’s nothing spectacular about Mathew Opoku Prempeh – Fiifi Kwetey

Politics of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, claiming he lacks the integrity to acknowledge Ghana's power crisis.



In an upcoming TV3 interview, Kwetey questioned Opoku Prempeh's value to the 2024 NPP ticket.



He also stressed the differences between the NDC and the NPP, expressing disappointment that some people view the two parties as equivalent, despite their distinct governance records.