Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Thieves have raided a Health Centre in Akrokerri near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region and stole three mobile phones valued at Ghc 7200.00 belonging to patients on admission.



The matter has been reported to the Akrokerri Police, who are currently investigating the incident.



In response to the theft, the facility has increased security measures to prevent similar occurrences in the future.