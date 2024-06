Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: TIG Post

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Koku Anyidoho praises Vice President Bawumia's grassroots campaign approach, noting his surprise at Bawumia's effective connection with voters.



Anyidoho's public statements, including criticism of Mahama, reflect his evolving political stance and estrangement from the NDC.



His endorsement of Bawumia's campaign strategies adds to the political dynamics as Ghana's election season intensifies.