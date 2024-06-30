You are here: HomeNews2024 06 30Article 1955765

Three suspected poachers arrested at Mole National Park

Three individuals suspected of poaching have been apprehended by rangers at Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.

The suspects, identified as Saaka Karim (26), Abdulai Adam (25), and Ahmed Fatawu (23), were captured during a routine patrol on Thursday, June 27.

Two other suspects managed to evade arrest during the operation, per Graphic Online reports.



