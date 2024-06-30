Three suspected poachers arrested at Mole National Park

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Three individuals suspected of poaching have been apprehended by rangers at Mole National Park in the Savannah Region.



The suspects, identified as Saaka Karim (26), Abdulai Adam (25), and Ahmed Fatawu (23), were captured during a routine patrol on Thursday, June 27.



Two other suspects managed to evade arrest during the operation, per Graphic Online reports.







Read full article/> According to Alfred Kofi Bara, Law Enforcement Officer at Mole National Park, all the arrested individuals are farmers from Larabanga, a nearby community.



Initial investigations revealed that the suspects entered the park through the Kananto – Grupe area with the intention of hunting various wildlife species.



Mr. Bara highlighted a previous incident involving Saaka Karim, who had been caught poaching in April 2020 and had even shot at a park staff member during his apprehension, resulting in serious injury.



Karim was fined GH¢1,920.00 and placed under an 18-month bond to maintain good behavior. Despite paying the fine, Karim returned to poaching again, leading to his recent arrest.



Expressing the park's dedication to combating poaching, Mr. Bara emphasized the ongoing threat posed by poachers targeting elephants, buffalos, and antelopes for lucrative markets, particularly in China.



He called on all stakeholders to support efforts to conserve Mole National Park and other protected areas in Ghana.