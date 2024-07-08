You are here: HomeNews2024 07 08Article 1958165

General News of Monday, 8 July 2024

    

Source: GNA

Timing, procedure for proposal to appoint new justices bad – Martin Kpebu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Martin Kpebu Martin Kpebu

Private Legal Practitioner Martin Kpebu has criticized the timing and processes of the proposal to appoint new justices to the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaba Torkonoo recommended five justices in a May 30, 2024, letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The nominees are Justices Angelina Mensah Homiah, Eric Kyei Baffour, Edward Amoako Asante, Cyra Pamela C.A. Koranteng, and Afia Asare Botwe.

Speaking on TV3’s “Key Points,” Kpebu argued that with elections in five months, the appointments should be made by the new president and highlighted procedural lapses, emphasizing the necessity of a Judicial Council recommendation.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment