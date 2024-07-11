Top Democratic fundraiser Clooney calls on Biden to drop out

General News of Thursday, 11 July 2024

Source: BBC

George Clooney has urged President Joe Biden to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race, following a stumbling debate performance against Donald Trump. Clooney argued that Biden, at 81, cannot win the battle against time.



Nancy Pelosi also expressed concerns about Biden’s decision to run, noting time is "running short." Despite strong fundraising efforts, Biden’s campaign pushed back, stating he is committed to running.



Clooney's comments reflect growing unease within the Democratic Party, with some members urging Biden to step aside.



Meanwhile, Biden remains determined to compete, emphasizing his ability to beat Trump and maintain his candidacy.