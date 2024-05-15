Traditional councils urged to prioritize peace in chieftaincy matters

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, has called on traditional councils to reaffirm their commitment to eliminating chieftaincy conflicts.



Speaking at the inauguration of the Weta Traditional Council in the Volta Region, Boateng emphasized the crucial role of chieftaincy institutions in maintaining peace and fostering development at the grassroots level.



Boateng stressed the need for traditional authorities to adapt to their new roles, which include leading efforts against environmental degradation, poverty reduction, and overall development.



He urged chiefs to familiarize themselves with conflict resolution processes and laws governing chieftaincy to effectively address conflicts in their communities.



"The new role of chiefs imposes the need for some form of adaptation or revision and training to enable them to fulfill their responsibilities," Boateng said.



He congratulated the Weta Traditional Area on attaining traditional council status and encouraged chiefs to collaborate to promote peace and progress.



Torgbuiga Akpo Ashiakpo VI, the Paramount Chief of Weta, described the inauguration of the traditional council as a significant milestone for the area.



He called on all political actors to prioritize unity ahead of the upcoming general election, emphasizing that the Weta Traditional Council would only accommodate campaigns based on issues and would not tolerate divisive utterances.