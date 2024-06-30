You are here: HomeNews2024 06 30Article 1955882

Source: GNA

Traditional rulers of Fodome undergo training on chieftaincy-related matters

The training aims to enhance the leaders' constitutional mandates

Traditional leaders in the Fodome Traditional Area, Volta Region, have received training on governance and chieftaincy matters.

Facilitated by Mr. Harry Attipoe, Registrar of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, the training covered enstoolment, destoolment, and the roles of chiefs and queens as defined by Ghana's 1992 Constitution.

Attipoe emphasized the importance of following legal procedures for destoolment, highlighting the role of the Judicial Committee in such cases.

The training aims to enhance the leaders' constitutional mandates and ensure peaceful coexistence in the area, as noted by Paramount Chief Togbega Gbedegbleme Akpatsa II.

