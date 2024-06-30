You are here: HomeNews2024 06 30Article 1955849

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two to stand trial for murder of Private Sherif Imoro

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Private Sherif Imoro Private Sherif Imoro

Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick have been committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of 21-year-old Private Sherif Imoro in Ashaiman.

The TDC Magistrate Court in Tema, presided over by Magistrate Mrs. Benedicta Antwi, discharged all accused persons following a prosecution request to withdraw the initial charge sheet., Graphic Online reports.

A fresh charge

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment