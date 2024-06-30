Two to stand trial for murder of Private Sherif Imoro

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 30 June 2024

Samuel Tetteh and Abubakar Sadick have been committed to stand trial at the High Court for the murder of 21-year-old Private Sherif Imoro in Ashaiman.



The TDC Magistrate Court in Tema, presided over by Magistrate Mrs. Benedicta Antwi, discharged all accused persons following a prosecution request to withdraw the initial charge sheet., Graphic Online reports.



A fresh charge



Read full articleof murder was subsequently filed against Tetteh and Sadick.



Three other individuals, Ibrahim Abdul Rakib, Safianu Musah, and Yusif Mohammed, were discharged as their names were omitted from the new charge sheet.



According to the counsel, these individuals were only linked to the phone involved in the case, which the two murder accused had allegedly stolen from the soldier and sold.



Lawyer Abdul Fatau Abdallah, representing Rakib, explained that the discharged individuals were involved in dishonestly receiving the stolen phone. However, Rakib and Musah were rearrested shortly after their discharge and placed in police custody, while Mohammed was released due to his minimal connection to the crime.



The court was informed that Tetteh and Sadick attacked Private Imoro on March 4, 2023, attempting to rob him of his phone and backpack.



During the struggle, Tetteh allegedly stabbed the deceased in the arm and fled with the phone, leaving the knife in the victim’s arm.



Further investigations revealed that Tetteh and Sadick sold the stolen phone to Rakib, who then resold it to others.