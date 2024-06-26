You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954487

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

UCC honours EOCO Boss

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has honored COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, for her pivotal role in enhancing collaboration between the university’s Department of Forensic Sciences and the Ghana Police Service.

Under her leadership as Director General of the CID, a Memorandum of Understanding was established in 2018 to train police personnel in various forensic disciplines.

The university praised her unwavering commitment to education and her role in fostering academic excellence in forensic sciences through award schemes.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment