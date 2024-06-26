UCC honours EOCO Boss

General News of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has honored COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, for her pivotal role in enhancing collaboration between the university’s Department of Forensic Sciences and the Ghana Police Service.



Under her leadership as Director General of the CID, a Memorandum of Understanding was established in 2018 to train police personnel in various forensic disciplines.



The university praised her unwavering commitment to education and her role in fostering academic excellence in forensic sciences through award schemes.