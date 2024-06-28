UK Court jails Ghanaian 11 years for fatal drunk driving

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 28 June 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

In a tragic drunk driving case, Solomon Amissah, a 37-year-old Ghanaian, has been sentenced to 11 years and six months in a UK court.



Amissah caused a fatal accident while driving on the wrong side of the road in Berkshire, resulting in the death of a mother of three in December 2022.



His reckless driving, captured on dashcam, showed him entering a roundabout incorrectly and driving against traffic on a dual carriageway.



Amissah admitted guilt to dangerous driving, driving over the alcohol limit, and driving without insurance. He was also distracted by a mobile phone, exacerbating the severity of his actions.