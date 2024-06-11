UK enforces stricter visa rules, sees 25% drop in applications

Diasporia News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

The United Kingdom has introduced stricter immigration policies in the first five months of 2024 to reduce net migration and prioritize British workers.



New measures include tightening student visa rules, increasing the salary threshold for Skilled Worker Visas, and banning foreign care workers from bringing dependents.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pledged further reductions in family and



Read full articlework visas if re-elected on July 4.



The Home Office announced plans to tighten student visa requirements further, ensuring they are used for educational purposes. Proposed measures include increasing financial maintenance requirements for international students and stricter submission criteria for institutions recruiting overseas students.



Authorities are also reviewing English language assessments to ensure foreign students understand their course materials properly.



The government increased the minimum salary requirement for foreign workers with Skilled Worker Visas by 48%, from £26,200 to £38,700.



This move aims to ensure British employers do not pay foreign workers less than British workers, encouraging the prioritization of local talent.



Additionally, the UK has eliminated the list of shortage occupations and created a new immigration salary list to address skilled labor shortages while promoting local worker training efforts.