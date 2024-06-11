You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949000
Source: BBC

UN Security Council backs US Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan

The United Nations Security Council has voted to support a US-proposed Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan The United Nations Security Council has voted to support a US-proposed Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan

The UN Security Council has adopted a US-proposed resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention from Russia. The proposal includes a three-phase plan for a ceasefire, hostage release, and reconstruction.

The plan has been accepted by Israel but is still pending acceptance by Hamas.

The international community is urging Hamas to accept the deal to end the eight-month conflict in Gaza.

