UN Security Council backs US Israel-Gaza ceasefire plan

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: BBC

The UN Security Council has adopted a US-proposed resolution calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.



The resolution passed with 14 votes in favor and one abstention from Russia. The proposal includes a three-phase plan for a ceasefire, hostage release, and reconstruction.



The plan has been accepted by Israel but is still pending acceptance by Hamas.



The international community is urging Hamas to accept the deal to end the eight-month conflict in Gaza.