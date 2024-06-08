UN adds Israel to list of militaries committing violations against children

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: BBC

The UN has added the Israeli military to a list of offenders that fail to protect children in conflict zones.



Israel's ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, described the decision as "shameful" and warned of consequences for Israel's relations with the UN. The list also includes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.



The decision comes after thousands of children were killed in Israel's campaign against Hamas in Gaza, and many more are in need of humanitarian assistance.



Israel has denied accusations of delaying aid entry into Gaza and blames UN bodies and humanitarian organizations for failing to distribute aid.