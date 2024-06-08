UN confirms 11 staff detained by Houthis in Yemen

General News of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: BBC

Yemen's Houthi rebels have detained at least 11 UN employees and several aid workers in a coordinated crackdown.



The UN is seeking immediate release of its staff, and aid groups are concerned for their employees' safety. The detentions come as the Houthis face economic pressure and airstrikes.



The Houthis have also attacked commercial shipping, triggering retaliatory strikes.



The detentions highlight the risks aid workers face in Yemen's civil war, which has killed over 150,000 people and created a humanitarian crisis.