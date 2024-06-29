You are here: HomeNews2024 06 29Article 1955558

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

UN report highlights Africa's growing role in global drug trafficking

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The infiltration of these drugs into local markets has exacerbated health challenges The infiltration of these drugs into local markets has exacerbated health challenges

Cannabis, known locally as marijuana or weed, remains the most commonly sourced, trafficked, and used drug in Africa, according to the 2024 World Drug Report.

The report, released by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), also highlighted the increasing trend of the continent becoming a key transit hub for other illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine,

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Sportsleading sports icon

Rose Yeboah

Medal Rankings: Ghana finishes ninth at 2024 African Athletics Championship

Businessleading business icon

International Monetary Fund

IMF commends Ghana’s strong economic reforms as $360m aid boost arrives

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy laments Ghana’s inability to become founding member of Grammys Africa

Africaleading africa news icon

The heavy-handed nature of the crackdown on protesters has been criticised by rights groups

Kenya protesters traumatised by abductions - lawyer

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr Andrews Ayiku

Surviving High Exchange Rates for Ghanaian SMEs