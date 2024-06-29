US Ambassador Calls on Ya-Na Abukari II in Accra

General News of Saturday, 29 June 2024

Source: GNA

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, has met with Ya-Na Abukari II, Overlord of Dagbon, to discuss human rights, inter-ethnic co-existence, and peacebuilding.



Accompanied by USAID's Mission Director and Embassy staff, Palmer praised the Ya-Na’s leadership and highlighted the importance of focusing on women and youth.



The Ya-Na appreciated U.S. support, especially USAID’s role in the Dagbon Constitutional Review process.



Emphasizing peacebuilding, he called for unity and prosperity in Dagbon. Dalun Lana, representing the Ya-Na, presented a 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the Ambassador, who expressed the U.S. Embassy’s commitment to collaborative projects.