US Ambassador calls on Ya-Na Abukari II in Accra

Source: GNA

U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Ms. Virginia Palmer, visited the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, in Accra, accompanied by USAID's Mission Director and Embassy staff.



They discussed human rights, inter-ethnic coexistence, alleged witchcraft, and peacebuilding in Dagbon and Northern Ghana. Ya-Na Abukari II praised U.S. agencies like USAID and MiDA for their support, especially in the Dagbon Constitutional Review process.



He emphasized his commitment to peacebuilding and unity in Dagbon. Ambassador Palmer lauded his leadership and stressed the importance of focusing on women and youth.



She expressed the Embassy's readiness to collaborate on development projects. The 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan was presented to the Ambassador.