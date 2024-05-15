Unidentified assailants fatally shoot police officer in Bobiri forest reserve

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

According to MyNewsGh.com, unidentified assailants have fatally shot a police officer at the Bobiri Forest Reserve near Ejisu, with Sergeant Amoah Moses identified as the victim.



Officers from the Ejisu District Police headquarters, including DSP Mr. Patrick Okai Kodjoe and ASP Mrs. Hannah Amoafo, along with the Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team, led by DSP Mr. Francis Nimoh, responded to a report by Caleb Adu Agyemang, the Assemblyman of Kubease Electoral Area.



Agyemang reported discovering the body of a male adult, believed to be in his 30s, dressed in a green long-sleeve shirt and khaki trousers, lying unconscious in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound on his right leg below the knee. Beside him were a single-barrel gun and a machete.



Despite being rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, the victim was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.



Police investigators are actively pursuing leads to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of the young police officer.