University Staff Unions threaten indefinite strike over allowance disparity

General News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Senior Staff Association-Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), Federation of Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG), and the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of Trade Union Congress (TEWU- TUC) have issued a notice to go on an indefinite strike due to disparities in the Vehicle Maintenance Allowance (VMA) and other related allowances.



The unions expressed discontent over being excluded from the



Read full articlerecent upward review of the VMA, despite their integral role in the University system.



They criticized the decision to grant the VMA review only to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), citing it as a violation of fairness and natural justice in the administration of common allowances.



"The Commission’s decision to grant the VMA review to the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), while excluding SSA-UoG, FUSSAG, and TEWU (TUC) members is a clear violation of the principles of fairness and natural justice in the administration of common allowances," the unions stated, highlighting their frustration with the perceived discrimination.