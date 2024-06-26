You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954415

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Unlike Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Mahama is incorruptible – Bawah Mogtari

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has strongly asserted that Mahama is incorruptible, countering allegations by The Daily Dispatch.

The publication, owned by Ben Ephson, claimed that appointees from Mahama’s previous administration spent over $8 million on luxury properties in Dubai.

In a statement on June 25, Bawah Mogtari

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment