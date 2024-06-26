Unlike Akufo-Addo and Bawumia, Mahama is incorruptible – Bawah Mogtari

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, spokesperson for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has strongly asserted that Mahama is incorruptible, countering allegations by The Daily Dispatch.



The publication, owned by Ben Ephson, claimed that appointees from Mahama’s previous administration spent over $8 million on luxury properties in Dubai.



In a statement on June 25, Bawah Mogtari



Read full articlecriticized Ephson for attempting to tarnish Mahama’s reputation, accusing him of ignoring the corruption within the current Akufo-Addo administration. She condemned the story as a coordinated effort to distract the public from the issue of state capture.



“The recent NPP syndicated story, deviously using Mahama’s name as a distraction, is just another ploy to divert attention from the alarming state capture that is unfolding under this administration.



“The looting of state lands and properties has reached unprecedented levels and has been a topic of discussion in the past few weeks. This syndicated story is, therefore, just another diversion to distract the public's attention,” she stated.



Bawah Mogtari declared that these false accusations cannot harm Mahama's reputation, affirming his vindication from previous smear campaigns. She emphasized Mahama’s commitment to reclaim the presidency, promising economic revitalization and accountability for corrupt NPP officials.



