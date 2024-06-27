You are here: HomeNews2024 06 27Article 1954835

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Until we see money no work resumes – Road Contractors to Akufo-Addo

Road contractors in Ghana have announced they would resume work on stalled projects only after receiving outstanding payments.

This response follows President Nana Akufo-Addo's announcement of successful debt restructuring, which he claims will free up funds for infrastructure.

The President cited $4.4 billion in cash flow relief and $4.7 billion in debt cancellation.

However, Stephen Kwaku Attatsi, National Vice Chairman of the Road Contractors Association, expressed skepticism, stating contractors will not be swayed by promises alone and will only return to work when funds are actually deposited into their accounts.

