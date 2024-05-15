Upper East REGSEC orders illegal miners in Sapelliga to vacate

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has asked illegal miners who have taken over portions of lands in the border community of Sapelliga to pack their equipment and leave.



The vast land at Sapelliga, a border community in the Upper West Region, has been taken over by illegal miners from both Ghana and Burkina Faso who engage in galamsey without any state authority preventing them.



According to MyJoyOnline reports, Hafiz Bin Saleh, the Head of the Upper East REGSEC and Regional Minister, ordered the illegal miners to pack their equipment and leave the area, citing the destruction of the environment and important boundary pillars.



Saleh emphasized the need for the miners to operate legally, stating, "Please, if you want to continue operating here, do the right thing. We are going to contact the Minerals Commission so that they make this place available to prospective miners so that you would be licensed and then we give you the opportunity to operate."



He warned that their current actions were unacceptable and that this was their final warning.



The Ghana Boundary Commission, which facilitated the exercise by REGSEC, aims to clamp down on the activities of the illegal miners.



The Commissioner General of the Commission, Major General Emmanuel Kotia, highlighted the interference with boundary pillars between Ghana and Burkina Faso due to the miners' activities. He expressed concerns that the removal of these markers could lead to territorial disputes if not addressed promptly.



Major General Kotia emphasized the need to define the boundaries clearly and prevent encroachment.



He stated, "There were a lot of interferences so far as our boundary line is concerned. Some of these activities led to the removal of international boundary pillars and for that matter, there was no clarity so far as the markings of the boundary is concerned."



Regional Minister Saleh added that aside from environmental degradation, illegal mining activities could also provide funding for terrorists from neighbouring Burkina Faso.



He warned, "In Burkina Faso, there are insurgents there and there are terrorists who want to infiltrate into our country and to be able to perpetuate what they are doing, they need finance so they engage in what you people are doing."



He stressed the importance of maintaining peace and security in the region.



Saleh concluded by affirming that Ghana must safeguard its peace and security, stating, "We will not allow the interest of any individual or any group of persons to affect the peace that the country is enjoying."



He urged Ghanaians to appreciate the peace they currently have and to work towards preserving it.