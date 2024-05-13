Upper East Region: President Akufo-Addo pays last respects at funeral of late DCE

General News of Monday, 13 May 2024

President Akufo-Addo recently attended the final funeral rites of Naba Moses Abaare Appiah IV, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) and chief of Binaba traditional area in the Kusaug traditional area, located in the Bawku West district of the Upper East Region.



The solemn ceremony, according to Adomonline, took place in his hometown of Binaba.



During the event, President Akufo-Addo expressed his condolences and paid tribute to the late Naba Moses Appiah Abaare IV, highlighting his significant role in strengthening the presence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Zebilla constituency.



Under his leadership, the NPP, previously facing challenges in gaining support among the indigenous population, began to emerge as a formidable political force, rivaling the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.



President Akufo-Addo also praised Naba Moses Abaare IV for his influential status as both a traditional ruler and a political figure.



Despite his official position as a traditional leader, Naba Moses remained dedicated to supporting the NPP and advancing its agenda, particularly in the realm of agriculture, where he demonstrated unwavering commitment.



Tragically, Naba Moses Abaare IV passed away on April 27, 2021, at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a brief illness. His demise marked the end of a chapter characterized by service and dedication to his community, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire.



During his tenure as DCE, Naba Moses Appiah Abaare IV worked tirelessly to establish crucial structures for the NPP in the Zebilla constituency, attracting many individuals to join the party and bolstering its influence in the region.



Despite facing electoral challenges, his leadership within the party was widely respected, earning him admiration from colleagues and constituents alike.



In recognition of his significant contributions, Naba Moses Appiah Abaare IV was enstooled as the traditional ruler of Binaba on July 1, 2009, by His Royal Highness Zugraan Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, paramount chief of the Kusaug traditional area and president of the Kusaug traditional council.



His enstoolment symbolized the profound respect and honor accorded to him by his community and fellow traditional leaders.