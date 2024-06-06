You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947371

VRA suspends power export to Burkina, Cote D’Ivoire and Mali

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has halted power exports to Mali, Côte d’Ivoire, and Burkina Faso following President Akufo-Addo’s directive prioritizing Ghana's energy needs over export revenue.

This decision, in effect since May, addresses power supply issues within Ghana.

Despite the revenue loss, VRA complies with the directive and seeks alternative funding sources.

Additionally, VRA anticipates no spillage during the rainy season due to lower-than-average rainfall in the dam's catchment areas.

