Volta Region: NPP constituency secretary supports party elders and children

Faith Selassie Dunyo, NPP Central Tongu constituency secretary, has donated essential items and money to party elders, an orphanage, and sick children at Adidome Government Hospital.

His contributions, marking his birthday and Father's Day, included food, toiletries, educational materials, and financial aid.

Dunyo emphasized the importance of supporting children's recovery and alleviating challenges for those in need.

He expressed his commitment to ongoing support for his constituents and urged party members to unite for the upcoming general elections.

