Volta Region: Tidal wave devastation prompts parliamentary action

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Works and Housing recently visited Keta, Ketu South Municipality, and the Anloga District in the Volta Region to witness the devastating effects of tidal waves in those areas.



During the tour, the committee inspected the progress of the sea defense project along the coastline.



Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the committee's Chairman, emphasized the need for immediate action to protect the coast, stating that erosion posed a serious threat to the communities and livelihoods of the people.



Mr. Asiamah highlighted the urgency for the government to take practical steps to prevent further damage to the coastal belt, noting the destruction in Abutiakope as a stark example.



He expressed concern that the erosion was erasing rich historical and cultural heritage attached to these communities.



Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, MP for Ho West, raised questions about the funding and procurement process of the sea defense project. He noted discrepancies in the project's budget and expressed concern over the lack of a competitive tender process for awarding the contract.



Richard Kwami Sefe, MP for Anlo, reiterated the need for the Volta River Authority (VRA) to dredge the estuary in southern Volta to mitigate flooding.



Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, pledged to continue advocating for the issue in parliament until a solution is implemented.



The visit was initiated by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, following appeals from MPs representing the affected constituencies, highlighting the urgency of addressing the coastal erosion problem exacerbated by recent tidal wave incidents.