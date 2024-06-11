W/R: Two brothers arrested for butchering soldier at galamsey site

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Two suspects, believed to be twins, have been arrested in connection with the assault on military officer Timothy Adzakosi in Wassa Akyempim, Western Region.



The suspects, Kwame Atta Snr and Kwame Atta Jnr, were apprehended separately by the Wassa East and Twifo Atti-morkwa district police commands.



They are accused of assaulting Adzakosi and other soldiers at an illegal mining site.



Adzakosi was beaten and suffered cutlass wounds but was rescued by local officials. The Ghana Armed Forces have condemned the attack, warning against further assaults on military personnel.