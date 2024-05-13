Walewale residents brave morning rains to welcome Bawumia's campaign tour

Politics of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Walewale and its environs displayed remarkable enthusiasm on Monday despite morning rains, as they welcomed Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to the North East Region.



Dr. Bawumia embarked on a campaign tour of the area, starting with a visit to his hometown.



The NPP flagbearer's arrival in Nasia, a town preceding Walewale, was met with a large turnout of residents, undeterred by the downpour.



Scores of people, including both young and old, gathered around Dr. Bawumia's campaign bus, causing it to slow down as he made his way to Walewale en route to the regional capital, Nalerigu.



Despite the rain, the enthusiastic crowd persisted, leading Dr. Bawumia's convoy in a procession as it moved through the town towards Nalerigu.



The momentum continued to build as Dr. Bawumia reached the entry point to Walewale, where he decided to join the crowd on foot, walking with them along the main Walewale-Bolga road.



As the NPP flagbearer walked through Walewale, the excitement among the crowd intensified, with more people joining the procession. The crowd, comprised of individuals on foot, motorcycles, and tricycles, chanted Dr. Bawumia's name in a show of support and solidarity.



Dr. Bawumia's visit to the North East Region includes various engagements, such as calling on the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu, and meeting with clergy, imams, and the North East Regional House of Chiefs.



Additionally, he is scheduled to interact with the youth in an engaging session, consistent with his approach in other regions across the country.