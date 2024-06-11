You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949006
"We hope the free dialysis programme will be sustained" – Renal Patient Association of Ghana

The President of the Renal Patient Association of Ghana, Kojo Baffuor Ahenkorah, has expressed optimism that the free dialysis program introduced by the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) will be sustained beyond the initial six-month period.

The program, which began on June 1, 2024, offers free dialysis sessions to renal patients, with those under 18 and over 60 receiving eight sessions per month, and those between 18 and 59 receiving two sessions per month.

Ahenkorah praised the government for heeding their calls for help but urged that the program not become a political gimmick.

Over GHS 2 million has been allocated for the program.

