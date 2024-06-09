We’ll restore the glory days of the fishing industry – Mahama

Politics of Sunday, 9 June 2024

Source: 3news

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to revive Ghana's fishing industry if elected president.



He criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for harming the sector by mishandling premix and outboard motor prices, which are currently managed by party affiliates rather than chief fishermen.



Speaking to canoe owners and fisherfolk in Tema on June 8, Mahama promised to provide the Navy with vessels to patrol waters and protect fishing zones.



He also committed to employing local youth to clean beaches daily, reducing plastic pollution and supporting the fishing communities.