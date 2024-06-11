You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949069
We respect Alan and would not want to speak roughly about him – Ahiagbah tells Ohene Ntow

Ohene Ntow (Left) and Ahiagbah Ohene Ntow (Left) and Ahiagbah

The NPP's Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah, has urged Nana Ohene Ntow, advisor to Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyerematen, to be cautious with his criticisms of NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the government.

Ahiagbah defended the government's economic record, attributing current challenges to external factors like COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War, and emphasized the role of digitalization in economic growth.

He also noted that allegations of corruption are inconclusive without legal validation. Ahiagbah affirmed respect for Kyerematen and advised Ohene Ntow to reassess past economic data for a fairer evaluation.

