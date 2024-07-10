Who will complete Boankra Inland port, other projects if NDC wins – Justin Kodua asks Ashanti voters

Politics of Wednesday, 10 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK) has warned that key projects in the Ashanti Region, such as the Boankra Inland Port, roads, and airport redevelopment, risk being stalled if John Mahama wins the December elections.



Speaking in Kumasi during the unveiling of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the NPP Vice Presidential candidate, JFK urged voters to reject the NDC and Mahama, who seeks only one term.



He argued that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, aiming for re-election, would be more motivated to deliver results. JFK also launched the NPP’s Election 2024 campaign, calling for party unity and commitment from supporters.