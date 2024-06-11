You are here: HomeNews2024 06 11Article 1949321
Woman, 35, poisons herself and her two children at Offinso-Dwenedabi

A tragic incident in Offinso, Ashanti Region, saw a 35-year-old woman, Sister Mansah, allegedly poison herself and her two children, leading to the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The woman reportedly fed her children with Weedicide, resulting in her daughter's death and leaving her 6-year-old son, Abdulai Sampson, and herself hospitalized.

The woman, after the act, went to her husband's workplace to report the incident.

The husband, Mr. Kofi Abdulai, expressed shock and has reported the matter to the police for investigation.

