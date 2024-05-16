Yagbonwura honors Bawumia for development contributions

Politics of Thursday, 16 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, the Overlord of Gonjaland, has once again recognized Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for his consistent support and significant contributions to the development of Gonjaland.



During a meeting between Dr. Bawumia and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs in Damongo, the Yagbonwura, also the President of the Regional House of Chiefs, expressed deep appreciation for Dr. Bawumia's efforts.



He highlighted the rapid development in Gonjaland following the creation of the Savannah Region, attributing much of this progress to Dr. Bawumia.



Addressing Dr. Bawumia, the Yagbonwura stated, "You are one of the illustrious sons of the Gonja Kingdom. You have paid your dues, and I believe the relationship between you and the Kingdom will continue to flourish."



He also acknowledged Dr. Bawumia's pivotal role in the region's development, considering him a son of Gonjaland and expressing hope for the fulfillment of his dreams.



Additionally, the Yagbonwura commended Dr. Bawumia for his support during his recent first-anniversary celebration as Yagbonwura. He thanked the public for their contributions, which contributed to the success of the anniversary event.



In appreciation of Dr. Bawumia's ongoing contributions, the Yagbonwura presented him with a symbolic smock of appreciation, along with 100 tubers of yam and a bull.



Last November, the Yagbonwura conferred upon Dr. Bawumia the chieftaincy title of Konukolewura, meaning Chief of Unity, recognizing his efforts in promoting inclusivity within the region.