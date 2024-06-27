‘You literally pick-pocketed Ghanaians’ – Franklin Cudjoe slams Akufo-Addo for touting himself for setting economy on path to recovery

Politics of Thursday, 27 June 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI-Africa, has criticized President Akufo-Addo for claiming to have revived Ghana's economy.



Cudjoe argued that the President's measures, including debt restructuring and haircuts on investments, have effectively "robbed" Ghanaians of their savings.



He believed the economy is not truly recovering, but rather the government has "bought time" by postponing payments to external creditors.



Cudjoe warned that Ghana may soon return to the IMF if careful management is not ensured.



He condemned the government's handling of the economy, stating it has led to increased poverty and economic turmoil.