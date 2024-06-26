You are here: HomeNews2024 06 26Article 1954757

You'll be miserable when you leave Gov't - Kwesi Pratt tells Nana Addo

Kwesi Pratt and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Kwesi Pratt and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Kwesi Pratt, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be cautious about his allies.

Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Pratt found it absurd that the country's economic troubles are now solely blamed on Nana Addo.

His comments were in response to criticisms of former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, who is running as an independent candidate in the upcoming presidential elections.

Pratt questioned why critics target Kyerematen but not other candidates, like Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, highlighting the New Patriotic Party's behavior towards Nana Addo.

Pratt warned that the president might face worse treatment after leaving office.

