Source: Metro TV Online

Your legacy is ruined - Franklin-Cudjoe slams Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has strongly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of corruption and mismanagement.

Cudjoe highlighted issues with the Free SHS program, illegal mining, procurement, and the Aker oil deal.

He also criticized the President's economic management and the National Cathedral project. Despite their past friendship, Cudjoe stated that he will continue to criticize the President's actions.

