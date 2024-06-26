Your silence over Ato Forson’s persecution worrying – NDC to Central Region Chiefs

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Central Regional Executives of the NDC are surprised by the Central Regional House of Chiefs' silence on the prosecution of Hon. Ato Forson, a native of the region.



They expected the chiefs to speak out against the "unjustified prosecution" of Ato Forson, who is facing trial in the ambulance case.



The NDC sees the chiefs' silence as a concern and has threatened to demonstrate if they fail to address the issue.



They also condemned a WhatsApp conversation between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa, which they perceive as insulting to the people of the Central Region.