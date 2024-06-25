Zoomlion Workers not paid Salaries for over 11 Months

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com

Workers of Zoomlion Ghana Limited in Juaboso and Bodi Districts, Western North Region, have gone unpaid for 11 months.



Despite being owed 10 months' salary last year, they received only three months' pay just before Christmas 2023, with reduced amounts.



Their monthly salary of GH¢400 was further slashed to GH¢1,500 for the three months without explanation.



This year, no salaries have been paid despite ongoing duties and a lack of basic tools. Efforts to contact district management have been unsuccessful, and the company's Juaboso office was found locked.