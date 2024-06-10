2024 election offers another opportunity to redefine country’s democracy – Dr Lawrence Tetteh

General News of Monday, 10 June 2024

Source: GNA

Reverend Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, President of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has emphasized the 2024 general elections as a pivotal moment for Ghana to reaffirm its democratic values.



He urged key stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission (EC), citizens, political parties, and religious leaders, to ensure peaceful and transparent elections.



Speaking after a three-day retreat in Ho, Dr. Tetteh highlighted the importance of transparent electoral processes to build public trust and called for independence and security in the EC’s operations.



He also appealed to faith-based organizations to promote peace and discouraged politicians from using monetary incentives to influence voters.