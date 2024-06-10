You are here: HomeNews2024 06 10Article 1948523
2024 elections: New party ‘Yellow Ghana’ elects regional leaders

The party's symbol, a black anchor, represents stability and resilience

Yellow Ghana, a new political party, has swiftly organized regional elections, appointing substantive chairpersons and deputies in time for the 2024 elections.

Founded in October 2020 and provisionally certified by the Electoral Commission on May 30, 2024, Yellow Ghana aims to unite Africa into a borderless economy.

The party's founder, Samuel Apea-Danquah, emphasizes collective efforts to implement the party's vision of Freedom, Justice, and Prosperity.

The party's symbol, a black anchor, represents stability and resilience.

