I’m the most accountable Member of Parliament in Ghana – Jaman North MP

Politics of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Frederick Yaw Ahenkwaa, the Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency in the Bono Region, has claimed that he is the only Member of Parliament who is more accountable to his constituents for the funds he receives for the development of the district.



He stressed that members of parliament are entitled to funds meant for the development of their constituencies, and he has always made it a conscious effort to inform them when it comes.



Speaking to Rainbow News during the New Year Church Service at Gilgal Prayer Centre in Goka, a suburb of the Jaman North district, he said it will build the trust and confidence his constituents have in him.



“I will say that I am the most accountable MP in this country when it comes to making them aware of any funds provided by the government for the development of the constituencies.”



“I always make it a point to tell you when the money comes and ensure that it has been used for its intended cost,” Ahenkwaa Yaw Frederick said on Rainbow Radio Accra. The District Chief Executive for the Jaman North District, Solomon Owusu, while speaking at the same event, expressed his displeasure and dissatisfaction about the ongoing chieftaincy disputes in Sampa, the district capital of the constituency.



“Misunderstandings will come, but there are laws in this country, and the chiefs also have regulations on how to solve issues. So this is a dispute between families, and I think they should sit together and solve the issue without the police being involved because that is the proper way to go.”



Meanwhile, catch up on a recap of all the biggest stories of the year 2023, as analysed by GhanaWeb below:



